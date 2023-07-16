Everyone knows Carmelo Anthony but very few people have heard about his son who is aspiring to become a pro baller one day but recently he said who are the three best players according to him opinion and Paul George was included.

Carmelo Anthony was a big star during his best years, he played 19 seasons from 2003 to 2022, going through six different teams, his last stop being the Los Angeles Lakers along with LeBron James, but unfortunately he was never able to win an NBA Championship.

However, Melo’s legacy as a 10-time All-Star is one of the strongest of the 21st century and it is unlikely that another player will break all of his records. The only player who could come close to being what Anthony was is his son.

Who is the top 3 according to Melo’s son?

In a recent interview after a school game, Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony named his top 3 NBA players which was made up of Paul George, Kobe Bryant and his dad Carmelo Anthony. It should be noted that Kiyan clarified that George is his personal GOAT.

Kiyan Anthony was born in 2007 and plays shooting guard for Long Island Lutheran, his measurements are 6-4 and 186 pounds, he is expected to graduate high school in 2025 and it is likely that he will join a big college to play for at least one season before declaring for the NBA Draft.