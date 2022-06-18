Reactions to the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry's NBA title win continue to pour in. Now it was NBA star Charles Barkley who confessed his feelings about the rise of Curry and the Dubs.

An NBA championship is the gateway to immortality. Those teams and players who achieve it have it clear, as is the case of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. It is normal that after their feat there are still reactions, such as that of Charles Barkley who confessed that the Dubs' triumph was painful for him for a reason.

Golden State Warriors fans are living a truly golden age. Few generations are fortunate enough to be able to say they are witnessing their team's finest hour. And that is happening thanks to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Simply put, thanks to the talent and effectiveness of the aforementioned stars, the Dubs have already surpassed in titles won one of the most iconic NBA teams that also had their glory days in the 1990s under the legendary Michael Jordan: the Chicago Bulls.

Charles Barkley's feelings on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors' victory

Because of his position, point guard, and his undisputed success, 4 championships won, Stephen Curry is beginning to be compared to great NBA legends. One of them is Isiah Thomas, who shone immensely with the Detroit Pistons in the eighties. On the subject, Barkley opened up: Is Curry better than Thomas?

"This is going to be painful for me to say, but I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever. That's just my personal opinion. I mean, 4 championships. Because, Isiah Thomas, to me, is the greatest little one guard ever. So I think for me, this pushes him past Isiah Thomas as the greatest small point guard ever.", stated Barkley to ESPN.

Charles Barkley has a point, as Stephen Curry surpasses Isiah Thomas in championships and MVP, so at least statistically it makes sense the former Phoenix 76ers player's regret that the Golden State Warriors star could be above IT. In this regard, even Thomas has already stated that Curry is not like him, but like Allen Iverson.