Oklahoma City Thunder has one of the youngest rosters in the league, and they are betting that players like Chet Holmgren will be the future of the franchise and that they will help not only the franchise, but also Team USA at some point.

However, having a young core does not guarantee anything for the Thunder, as not all of the youngsters on the roster are of the same caliber. Only a couple are likely to make it far with the franchise.

On the other hand, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is getting closer, and although the United States will not have the biggest names on their roster, they hope that the players they select will be more than enough.

Who are the two Thunder players who were called up for the Team USA training camp?

The United States will play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but they are still finalizing the list of 12 players. For now, they are holding training camps, and Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were two of the Thunder players recently called up for the training camp.

Other players who were called up include Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings. All of them are young players who are considered to be future stars.