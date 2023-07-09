Chris Livingston was amazing during the 2022-2023 season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats, where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. But now his career will take another path since he recently signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

During his only season playing college ball, Chris Livingston started 26 games, shot 42.9% from the field, 30.5% from three-point range, and 72.2% from the free throw line. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He was rated a 5-star recruit by several news sites, including Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks expect Livingston to develop his talents in the 2023-2024 season and play small forward and power forward. They need to fill some offensive holes that were evident last season.

How much will the Bucks pay Chris Livingston?

According to what was reported by Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Chris Livingston for four years for a value of $7,639,302. This will be his rookie contract with the franchise. He will have a salary of $1,119,563 for the first year and $1,891,857 for the second year. The third and fourth years of his contract are not guaranteed and were set at $2,221,677 and $2,406,205, respectively.

At least Chris Livingston is guaranteed $3,011,420. The rest of the contract will depend on his performance during the two upcoming seasons, where the Milwaukee Bucks aim to remain contenders.