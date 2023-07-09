The NBA is betting big with this new In-Season Tournament that was recently announced after being rumored about it for a while. The tournament format is quite simple and Richard Jefferson explained it in 2 minutes.

However, the reaction of some fans and reporters was negative as some pointed out that this type of tournament could ruin the NBA since the pressure on the players would be greater during the last two months of the year.

But Adam Silver, the league commissioner, had announced in 2022 that the tournament was closer to being approved after several years of planning. He affirmed that this type of new things in the NBA take time to be accepted by the people.

Here is the video where Richard Jefferson explains the format of the new tournament

The In-Season Tournament begins on November 3, 2023 and ends on December 9. All 30 NBA teams will participate and they will be divided into six groups, three within each conference, Group A, Group B and Group C.

The knockout stage will be held in one location specifically at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The knockout stage will be composed of quarterfinals, semifinals and finals and the games will be single elimination.