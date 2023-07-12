Sportswear companies often compete to sign the best athletes, especially in the NBA, which is typically the most lucrative market for selling shoes with the names of players like Kobe Bryant or LeBron James.

However, no one has yet surpassed what Michael Jordan and Nike have accomplished in what is one of the most lucrative contracts for selling sports shoes and apparel worldwide, with Jordan pocketing a $100m yearly check in profits alone.

It is not the first time that a Chinese brand has signed an NBA player. Previously, Li-Ning signed a deal with Jimmy Butler for his first signature shoe, the “JB-1.” More Chinese companies are expected to attract other players.

Who is the Mavericks player who signed with a Chinese company?

According to Shams Charania, the player who recently signed an endorsement deal with the Chinese sportswear company ANTA is Kyrie Irving. The amount of the contract is not yet known, but Irving’s management company is expected to release all the details of the deal soon.

The Dallas Mavericks could secure Irving’s future with the franchise for three years in what would be a major contract worth $120 million. In addition, Irving will receive proceeds from his new deal with ANTA.