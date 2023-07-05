Trae Young was lethal last season with 73 games started, 10.2 assists per game (career highest), 1.1 steals per game and 26.2 points per game, making him one of the best Hawks of the season.

However, the Atlanta Hawks were unable to avoid a first round elimination to the Boston Celtics 2-4. Despite the poor results in the postseason they are determined to start the upcoming season as contenders.

The Atlanta Hawks strategy for the upcoming season is similar to that of other NBA teams, after the Draft they are looking for extra players in the free agency to adjust the bench and cover other spots.

Who did Trae Young follow recently on Instagram?

Multiple sources and social media accounts claim that Trae Young recently followed Pascal Siakam on Instagram, which could suggest that the Hawks are interested in Siakam. After doing a second check on Trae Young’s account (traeyoung) we found out that it is true, he is following Paskal (pskills43).

Pascal Siakam is an NBA champion. He won a ring playing for the Toronto Raptors in 2019. In 2023, the Raptors did not advance beyond the first round, and Siakam only played in one game.