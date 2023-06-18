Victor Wembanyama is an upcoming NBA pick who is already being ranked as the best draft pick in league history without playing a single game in the league. Apparently everyone is satisfied with what he has done playing in France.

But he is a taller player than normal and that translates into one thing called injuries that most teams know very well with tall players like Victor. An example of what an injury-plagued tall player was was Yao Ming.

But things could be different with Victor Wembanyama since he has been preparing for years to join the NBA and take advantage of all his height in his favor and he is undergoing special training to strengthen his muscles and feet.

The video where a doctor explains that Victor Wembanyama could be too weak for the NBA

It is not the first time that these types of videos reveal what a player could suffer if they play any type of sport, but this time Brian Sutterer MD explains what Victor Wembanyama’s future injuries could be from playing in the NBA.

Victor is 7-3 (2.21m) tall and that would make him one of the most dangerous power forwards in the NBA, but it is likely that he will have to realign in the league and play another position.