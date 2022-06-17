The Golden State Warriors clinched their 7th NBA title, which led to break two records in NBA history. Check out the full history below.

The Golden State Warriors have already put their name in NBA history multiple times during the last decade. However, for the San Franciso franchise this wasn't enough. In the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors managed to win their 7th NBA title to the Boston Celtics. This broke two records that seemed impossible to break.

Although the Warriors didn't have to push any harder because their legacy was already on the NBA books, Stephen Curry wanted more.When in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors couldn't qualified to the Playoffs, many people thought their legacy was in jeopardy.

So, the Dubs backed up and reassembled to compete as one of the most succesful NBA franchises. In fact, they did it. They dominated the Western Conference with a record of 12 wins and 4 losses. Then, the Warriors managed to win to the Boston Celtics as visitors, something unseen in a long time.

The Warriors break two records at one as NBA Champions

Not only the Golden State Warriors managed to win their 7th NBA Championship as visitors to the Boston Celtics in 4-2 game series. In fact, the Dubs surpassed the same championship record that the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan had.

If that wasn't enough, the Warriors won an NBA title in Boston as visitors after 37 years since the Los Angeles Lakers did it. It was in the 1987 NBA Finals, when the Lakers won the championship in a 3-1 game series win for the LA franchise.