The Golden State Warriors are headed towards their 7th NBA Championship. During the decisive game, the Warriors made a new record in a finals game.

The Golden State Warriors are clearly one of the best NBA teams in the 21st century. The Dubs are one step away from their 7th NBA championship, to surpass the historic Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan. This should set a new perspective of what the Warriors have clinched during the last decade.

Also, to show how a team can be made entirely of draft picks. For example, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, both changed the San Francisco organization forever. Today's example is his newest Splash member, Jordan Poole, who helped the Warriors towards their championship goal.

It can be clearly seen in this 2022 NBA Playoffs run. The Dubs completely dominated every single team they faced in every step of the way. In fact, the Warriors only lost 4 games before his NBA Finals run, where they are closer than the Celtics to the NBA Championship.

The Warriors surpasses their own best run in an finals game

The Warriors created a dynasty in the NBA. The Dubs didn't end a 40-year title droughout by chance. They built a roster full of future Hall of Famers that literally changed the game. This stat is perfect example. The Warriors had the longest scoring run in a Finals game, it was 20-0 to the Toronto Raptors at the Oracle Arena.

However, when you are talking about a historic dynasty the Dubs always outdo themselves. In the 2022 NBA Finalas Game 6, the Warriors broke the previous record with a 21-0 run. Now, it is the longest scoring run in a Finals game over the last 50 years.