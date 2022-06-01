It seems like a long time ago the last time the Warriors were in the NBA Finals. However, the last time the Dubs won the NBA Championship might be a surprise for you. Check out here, when was the last time the San Francisco franchise won the NBA Championship.

In the recent years, the Warriors franchise have become one of the most powerful teams in the NBA. Despite the Dubs have been since the birth of the league, their best years were during the past decade or so. It all started when Stephen Curry was drafted in the 2009 NBA Draft, one of the best teams started to build up.

However, the best was yet to come. Two years later in the 2011 NBA Draft, Klay Thompson came into place. In addition, for the 2012 Draft, the Dubs acquired Draymond Green. Then, the team was coming together, but there was a missing piece to put it right. Thats when Steve Kerr was appointed as head coach. The rest is history.

In his first NBA Season, the team managed by Steve Kerr got 14 straight wins in their first 21 games as a head coach. This gave them the best record any head coach had with 19 wins and 2 losses. Just few months later, in the 2015 NBA Finals the Warriors ended a 40-year champioship drought. But, do you remember when was the last time that the Warriors won the NBA Champioship?

When was the last time the Golden State Warriors won a championship?

After the Golden State Warriors ended their 40-year championship drought, nobody saw what was coming to the NBA in shape of one of the best teams that the game has seen. In the 2015-16 NBA Season, the team led by Stephen Curry broke the Jordan’s Bulls record of most wins in a regular season. The Dubs ended with a record of 73 wins and 9 losses.

However, their NBA Championship run also ended in a historic way. The Warriors were the first team to blow out a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James. But this only made them even tougher than before. In the next season, in the NBA Playoffs the Dubs swept out every single opponent. In the NBA Finals, they didn't blow out the lead to the Cavs and won their second title in 3 years.

But this movie had to have the best cliffhanger to their fanbase. A third NBA Championship in 4 years sent out the message that a dynasty was born. This time, though, they didn't swep out every single rival until the NBA Finals. The 4-0 win to the Cleveland Cavaliers was the demonstration of how powerful the Warriors ended up to be. The 2018 NBA Championship was the last one the Dubs' fanbase saw.