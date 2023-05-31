Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets are clear favorites to beat the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals. After an impressive 53-29 record, they were the best team in the Western Conference.

Furthermore, the Nuggets have been unstoppable in the playoffs eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves and two superstar caliber rosters: the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, thanks to extraordinary performances by Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are ready to hoist their first championship trophy ever in the NBA. However, head coach Michael Malone had a huge warning for them.

Denver Nuggets’ head coach talks about ‘easy series’ against Heat

The Denver Nuggets will be playing in their first NBA Finals and, although everyone puts them as huge favorites against a No.8 seed, head coach Michael Malone doesn’t believe that’s true.

“You get to the NBA Finals and it’s not about seeding anymore. For those who are thinking that this is going to be an easy series, I don’t even know what to say to you people.”

Even with home-field advantage, and after knocking out stars like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, Malone won’t let his players relax at all facing a motivated team such as the Heat.

“This is going to be the biggest challenge of our lives. This is the NBA Finals. You’re trying to win the first NBA championship in franchise history, and it’s going to be the hardest thing that we’ve ever done, which is the way it should be.”

Malone also praised Jimmy Butler ahead of the NBA Finals. “What separates him from most players is the drive, the competitive spirit within him. A relentless attack. We know he’s talented. He’s big, he’s strong, he can get to his spots on the court, but he has the gift of drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line. He’s a big-moment player. He’s not scared. He’s tough. He’s relentless and he’s a warrior.”