Kyrie Irving had a surprising answer when asked about his return to The Garden against the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving was the center of attention for Boston Celtics fans at The Garden in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. For the past three years, the criticism and boos for the veteran have increased since he decided to step on the half-court logo in the 2021 playoffs.

Now, in the start of long awaited series, the Dallas Mavericks were crushed 107-89 in a shocking turn of events after the Mavs eliminated big contenders such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although Luka Doncic put 30 points, Irving had one of his worst performances in the postseason: 12 points, 2 assists and 3 rebounds in 36 minutes. Game 2 will be played next Sunday night.

“There were a lot of emotions going into Game 1. Just waiting for the opportunity to go out there and compete. We just have to get this out of the way. We didn’t perform they way we would have wanted. It starts with me. I’ve got to take some accountability for it. They came out and hit us in the mouth early. We’re going to take our lessons and get ready for a good Game 2”

Kyrie Irving got real on tough environment at Boston (Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving mocks Celtics fans

After the game, Kyrie Irving was asked about the environment and the constant pressure by fans every time he had the ball. Kyrie took a subtle shot at Boston Celtics fans.

“I’m used to it at this point of my career. I thought it was going to be a little bit louder in here. I’m expecting the same things going into Game 2. Crowd trying to get me out of my element. The energy has to be focused on the game. I just have to stay confident. Environment is going to be what it is.”