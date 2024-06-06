Kyrie Irving sent a very special message to LeBron James after the King admitted that he regrets not continuing to play with him.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James formed a historic duo in 2016 when they won the NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both stars achieved the most epic comeback in Finals history after being down 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry.

However, in 2017, Irving requested to be traded to the Boston Celtics to try to build his legacy away from the King’s shadow. From that moment on, nothing was the same. Kyrie was never able to win another ring despite being part of extraordinary rosters like the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Now, on the brink of redemption for Kyrie Irving with the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James made a surprising declaration, admitting that distancing himself from Kyrie might be the reason why he doesn’t have more championships.

“He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen. I would call Kyrie the wizard all the time, There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do and, sitting here watching it, I’m so happy and so proud. And to watch his growth and, at the same time, I’m so mad that I’m not his running mate anymore.”

Kyrie Irving had a special answer for LeBron James (Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving responds to LeBron James’ comments

As a result, during the 2024 NBA Finals, several reporters asked Kyrie Irving what he thought about LeBron James’s words. The veteran had a very special response.

“Oh, God, I love it. Got to love this, man. Definitely miss him. Man, when he says comments like that, I think back to us having those moments where we’re down in a series, up in a series, we’re really demanding greatness from each other. Off the court, our families meshing well. I definitely think about those times.”

Additionally, Irving explained the reason why their paths had to separate when it seemed like they could dominate the NBA for many years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was a little bit younger. Definitely miss him. Now that I’m able to vocalize how I feel as a man, be comfortable in it, stand on my square, my beliefs, where I’m coming from, I feel like our relationship’s different because of that now.”