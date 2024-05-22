With the Los Angeles Lakers looking for a new head coach and a potential third star, LeBron James would gladly welcome some old friends to the Purple & Gold.

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t good enough to make a run for an NBA championship this season. Not even LeBron James and Anthony Davis could make up for their flawed roster.

Darvin Ham also lacked the experience and expertise to lead this team to a safe haven, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him getting fired after two seasons. That’s how the Lakers handle business.

Now, they’re back in the mix for a new coach and even potentially a new co-star for LeBron. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James would get back with Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving in the blink of an eye.

LeBron James Wants A Reunion With Tyronn Lue And Kyrie Irving

“In a perfect ideal world, Ty Lue would be his head coach, Kyrie Irving would be his point guard, and that would be the end of anything. There would be no coaching search,” Charania said on Up & Adams.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Tyronn Lue talk while playing the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 29, 2018

Of course, this isn’t anything new. There have been multiple reports about LeBron’s desire to be reunited with both of them, yet it hasn’t been possible thus far:

“Well, in 2019, LeBron James really wanted Ty Lue to be the head coach,” Charania said. “The Lakers had negotiations with him and did not hire him. So that’s one thing that he wanted did not happen. The last couple years, Kyrie Irving, they made two attempted runs at Kyrie Irving. LeBron James wanted Kyrie Irving as his point guard. That did not happen.”

Needless to say, it would almost take a miracle for that to happen in the offseason, especially both things at the same time. Irving seems as happy as he’s ever been with the Dallas Mavericks, and there’s simply no way the Los Angeles Clippers will allow Lue to join the Lakers.