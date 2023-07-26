Jimmy Butler has been on a tour of China after losing the 2023 NBA Championship to the Denver Nuggets in what was his second Finals loss. However, he remains steadfast as a Miami Heat player, and it’s likely that they’ll go just as far next season as they did last.

The Miami Heat are not the only team that will be considered favorites or contenders for next season. The defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, look solid as a brick wall, and other teams like the Lakers and 76ers are also aspiring to the same.

The loss that the Miami Heat suffered against the Nuggets was painful, but they have a good roster, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a top-notch bench that plays a key role in winning games.

Who could win the 2023-2024 NBA Championship according to Jimmy Butler?

During the end of his recent trip to China, Jimmy ended his tour in Hong Kong where he answered some questions. He said that he believes the Miami Heat will win the NBA Championship next season because they have good defense and depth. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I gonna pick the Miami Heat to win the 2024 NBA Championship,” he said.

During the interview, Jimmy also said that it was disappointing for them to come up short in the finals, but that it was part of the game. He also said that everyone is focused on improving individually so that they can work better as a group.