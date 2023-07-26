Tracy McGrady is one of those unforgettable names in the NBA. He was in the league from 1997 to 2013, and his career was considered to be successful. He played for seven different franchises, including the Houston Rockets, where he played for six years. Harden also spent several years playing for the Rockets.

Although the James Harden situation is not new, it’s worth noting that the same drama was experienced during his time in Brooklyn and Houston. It’s important to listen to the opinion of someone like McGrady, who knows a lot about trades after playing for multiple franchises.

So far, there are rumors surrounding James Harden’s future in Philadelphia. It’s possible that he could be traded to another team at some point in 2023. He hasn’t had the same stability that he had with the Rockets from 2012 to 2021.

What did Tracy McGrady say about James Harden’s trade request?

During a recent interview with GQ, Tracy McGrady discussed a variety of topics. One of his answers was related to James Harden. He said, ‘I don’t understand for the life of me what James Harden is doing. He’s demanded a trade away from the reigning MVP! James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it.’

McGrady pointed out how Harden has wasted the opportunity to win a ring after playing with so many top-notch players. He added, ‘I don’t know what he’s looking for. Maybe there’s some internal stuff going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense for me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what we know.’

James Harden has been playing for the Philadelphia 76ers since 2022 where he has played alongside players like Joel Embiid who is considered one of the best forwards in the league.