The 2022-23 NBA season won't be only to watch the return of Stephen Curry, LeBron James or Kyrie Irving from last season. There are players who missed it due to injuries, and finally are set to return.

When an NBA player gets injured, the fans are the most affected by it. Especially if that injured player plays for your team. Countless born-to-be-stars were affected by the injuries throughout their careers. However, when a player returns to play, those feelings are so different.

Sometimes when it is season-long injury, and the team are nowhere near from playing good, that's when an injured player is missed the most. The perfect example of this situation is Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers.

When he left the team, they were championship-contenders, and now they are one of the worst in the Western Conference. However, this long wait finally has come to an end. For the 2022-23 NBA season, Kawhi Leonard and these five NBA stars are set to return to play.

NBA: 5 most expected returns for the upcoming season

1. Jamal Murray

Probably the most anticipated return as the Denver Nuggets has the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic. Therefore, when their starting guard returns, the NBA probably is going to be a fun mess in the Western Conference.

2. Zion Williamson

Despite Zion Williamson didn't win the Rookie of Year award, the 22-year-old had a very good rookie season with an average of 22 points per game. In his second season, the impact he had on the New Orleans Pelicans game was huge. That's why with this new and improved team, the next season could be a shocker when he returns to the court.

3. Anthony Davis

The way Anthony Davis ended last season was heartbreaking for Los Angeles Lakers' fans. That's why as the new season comes in, they are excited to watch him play alongside LeBron James, once again. Especially now that it could be the King's last season as a Lakers' player.

4. James Wiseman

The way he got traded to the Golden State Warriors and into the NBA was shocking. He wasn't bad at all, but his body clearly wasn't ready for the league yet. However, as he played in the NBA Summer League recently, it is safe to assume he can have a decent comeback with proper minutes of play.

5. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons had an awful close to the 2020-21 NBA Season. That's why when he got injured, it wasn't just physically, also the damage was mentally. Therefore, when Simmons took a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, it was the right thing to do. However, since he is a ROY award winner, and a three-time All-Star, the expectations for a big return are high.

6. Kawhi Leonard

What the Los Angeles Clippers lost with Kawhi Leonard was huge. From the top 4 of the West Conferene to be out of the NBA Playoffs in the Play-In Tournament are big statements for what's missing, their star. So, Leonard's return with the LA franchise will be watched since day 1, in an already highly competitive Western Conference.