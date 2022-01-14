Russell Westbrook got off to a slow start at the Los Angeles Lakers and it didn't take long for him to be subject of trade rumors. Here, check out what he haid to say about his future in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers were pretty optimistic last summer when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade. But shortly after they started to wonder if they made the right decision.

Westbrook has fallen short of expectations so far. He is struggling practically in every aspect of the game and fans have quickly lost their patience on him - and so did the front office.

Only a few months into his life in California, Brodie has been involved in various NBA trade rumors. But Westbrook doesn't seem to pay attention to the outside noise, which has obviously been loud since he's in one of the most popular teams on the planet.

Lakers news: Russell Westbrook shuts down the rumors about his future

“I never worry,” Westbrook said, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Do the job. Be professional. Every year, my name is in trade (rumors). It never, never, never seeps into how I approach what I do. It’s kind of what I was mentioning back there (during the press conference). I see this game so different (in terms of) how to use it to be able to impact things.

“Regardless of if (a trade) did happen or if it didn’t happen, nothing’s going to change my mentality or my purpose. I feel like I have a purpose that’s bigger than basketball and I always keep that as my forefront regardless of what happens inside of pro sports.”

It's not the first time that Westbrook dismisses the outside comments. He doesn't seem to matter very much on what is being said about him, or at least that's what he publicly suggests.

However, Brodie can't hide from the fact that the Lakers expect a lot more from him. Westbrook has recently been in a terrible run of form, having scored less than 10 points in each of his last three games and shooting for just 20% in that span. Will he prove the doubters wrong and turn things around?