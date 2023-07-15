LeBron James may be close to retiring, but he won’t be during the upcoming 2023-2024 season. He’ll play another season with the Los Angeles Lakers, wearing an iconic jersey number that could give him an extra push to reach the postseason.

Changes in jersey numbers are usually something that rarely attracts much attention in the NBA. However, when a big player like LeBron James changes his number, people want to know why and, above all, what his new number means.

During his years with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James wore two different numbers. One of those numbers is not as famous as the other, which is iconic and easily identifiable with another NBA legend.

Why will LeBron James change his jersey number for the 2023-2024 season?

According to McMenamin and Klutch Sports for ESPN, LeBron James will leave behind his current No. 6 and during the upcoming 2023-2024 season he will wear the iconic No. 23. That will be the last time he will wear No. 6 again.

However, behind the number change is a decision that has nothing to do with Michael Jordan. According to the sources, LeBron made the decision based on showing respect to Bill Russell. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.”