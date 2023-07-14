Last season was relatively good for the Brooklyn Nets, they closed the regular season with a winning record of 45-38 which was enough to reach the playoffs where they were eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers 4-0.

However, the franchise wants to stay strong for the next few seasons and they are trying to keep the same top players and sign the best free agents available. So far, they have done better since Durant, Irving, and Harden left the city.

The core of the Nets is relatively young, the most experienced players were born in 1993 like Spencer Dinwiddie who played 4 playoff games with the Nets during a season that was short for him with only 25 games started.

Who is the 23yo player the Brooklyn Nets recently signed?

According to Wojnarowski and his sources like Klutch Sports, the Nets recently agreed to a one-year deal with Darius Bazley. So far, they are making low-profile signings and trades. Bazley is a power forward. It is not confirmed what the salary or the value of his contract will be, but with his previous contract it was valued at $11,461,629.

He played with the Oklahoma City Thunder from the 2019 season until he was traded in 2023 to Phoenix to play for the Suns for just 7 games off the bench. He could be the perfect addition to the Nets’ bench. They need more forwards to help a guard like Dinwiddie lead the team back to the playoffs.