The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess right now. All teams feel and know that they can take them down, and not even LeBron James' MVP-caliber season has been enough to keep them afloat.

Their woes were once again at a full display in their last outing. The Portland Trail Blazers were undermanned due to injury and multiple trades, yet they still managed to get the best of them.

Needless to say, Lakers legend Elgin Baylor was far from satisfied with Frank Vogel's team performance, and he didn't mince his words after a humiliating loss to a tanking and rebuilding team.

James Worthy Rips The Los Angeles Lakers After HumilIating Loss To The Blazers

“This is the lowest point of just about any season I’ve seen as a Laker over the years. I don’t have any words for it because we’ve used all our words," Worthy said in the post-game show. "We saw Milwaukee come in and we thought that maybe, okay, that’ll be a measuring game against a good team and we saw what happened. And then against Portland, a team of professional players but it was almost like they were playing against local YMCA pick up group of guys."

"And I think it just goes to show you how deeply mentally disconnected and the inability to fire your brain up for a game that you know you should win or for any game for that matter shows that there’s a really tough virus going on with this team right now and I don’t know what the medicine is," Baylor added. "This was really bad to get outplayed, for Portland to have more points in the paint, more fast break points, all the categories and effort stuff lets me know that this team has a serious problem. I don’t know what they’re going to do about it, but tonight’s game really notes a really bad thing with this team.”

The Lakers' issues go beyond what goes on on the court. Their body language is off, their chemistry is off, their effort is off. The clock continues to tick and it's officially time to sound off the alarms in L.A.