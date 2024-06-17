Turkey play against Georgia in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Turkey vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Turkey and Georgia are set to clash in their Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services, here’s how you can watch the game in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can stream the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Turkey vs Georgia live in the USA on ViX]

It is the first game of Group F, and on Matchday 1, there is a key duel. Turkey and Georgia face each other in a match that could define the future of both teams in the tournament, making this duel a must-watch for fans closely following the 2024 edition of the Euro Cup.

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal is expected to lead this group, the other three teams will likely battle for second place. Turkey are favorites for this spot, but they know it won’t be easy against the Czech Republic. Georgia, having achieved historic qualification, wants to continue making history, and they understand that this match could be crucial.

Turkey vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 19)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Georgia: 8:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 19)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 19)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Turkey: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia in the USA

Turkey will aim to secure 3 crucial points against Georgia, who are eager to continue making history. You can watch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the matchup between Turkey and Georgia.



Turkey vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: RTL+, MagentaTV, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN, Live Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT, Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

Turkey: TRT 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling