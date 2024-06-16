Portugal will play against Czech Republic in what will the Matchday 1 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will take on Czech Republic in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Euro group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, providing a glimpse into the formations and players likely to take the field in this interesting encounter.

[Watch Portugal vs Czech Republic live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The tournament begins for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, one of the main candidates to win Euro 2024. Since this could be CR7‘s last tournament, the Portuguese are determined to make the most of their great star to win the championship for the second time in their history.

To achieve this, they know it is essential to start with a victory, but it will not be easy. Their rivals will be the Czech Republic, a team that, despite lacking top-level stars, is fairly balanced and talented. The Czechs know they are the underdogs against Ronaldo’s Portugal, but they will do everything possible to achieve a good result.

Portugal probable lineup

Under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal prepare to go in search of a new Euro.

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Leao, Ronaldo, Bernardo.

Czech Republic probable lineup

Czech Republic know how important it is to get a good result against the toughest team in the group and they will go in search of it.

Czech Republic possible lineup: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek; Kuchta, Schick.