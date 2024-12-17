Tyrese Maxey reveals key advice he gave Paul George to help him regain top form with the 76ers

After nearly 15 years in the NBA, Paul George made a bold move this summer, leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. His transition wasn’t without challenges, as early physical setbacks prevented him from contributing regularly. However, he has started to improve, a progression his teammate Tyrese Maxey recently acknowledged.

“I think the biggest thing he’s done for us is just talk and be vocal and be confident in every single huddle,” Maxey said about Paul George’s impact in Philadelphia during an interview shared by journalist Jerry Donatien on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Tyrese also revealed the pivotal advice he gave George to help him thrive on the court. “He trusts what I’ve been telling him to do: go be Paul George and go off. Whatever shot you feel like you need to shoot, shoot it and be aggressive,” Maxey explained.

George encountered significant challenges during the 2024-25 season that hindered his ability to quickly adapt to the 76ers’ system. He was unable to make his debut until the sixth game of the season—a loss to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona—due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Later in November, he missed three additional games due to another bruise.

Recently, however, the forward’s physical condition has improved, allowing him to remain on the court and find his rhythm. This progress culminated in an impressive performance on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, where he tallied 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists in a standout display.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the LA Clippers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on November 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 76ers are happy with Paul George

“Paul’s good. I think he’s finally getting comfortable, finding his rhythm,” Tyrese Maxey said in the same interview when asked about George’s recent performances, particularly his standout game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Reflecting on George’s early-season struggles, Maxey showed empathy for his teammate’s challenges. “It’s hard, man. New team, new system, guys in and out—he was in and out, got hurt, came back, got hurt again. That’s tough, man. He’s been resilient,” Maxey added.

Paul George’s milestone

George’s 33-point performance against the Hornets not only helped the Philadelphia 76ers secure a 121-108 win at Spectrum Center but also marked a significant milestone in NBA history. The forward now ranks in the top 10 of all-time 3-point scorers in the league.

George shot an impressive 6-for-9 from beyond the arc on Monday, bringing his career total to 2,283 three-pointers. This achievement allowed him to surpass former Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Jason Terry. Currently, the list is topped by Stephen Curry, with Vince Carter—just seven three-pointers ahead—likely to be George’s next target.