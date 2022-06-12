In the last game, Stephen Curry had an outstanding performance that gave the Warriors the win over the Celtics. So the Celtics' fans are concern about how they are going to defend him in Game 5, this is what Al Horford said about it.

Last Friday's game left a lot to unravel for both the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors ahead of Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. For example, Stephen Curry pulled up 43 points for his side, he went 14-on-26 from the field and 7-on-14 from the three point line. Whereas the Celtics had to change their gameplan to force him to pass the ball but failed as they lost the lead in the series.

In fact, Stephen Curry performed so well he almost hit buckets from anywhere on the court. That's why Al Horford, one of the main defensive men in the Celtics' roster was ask about this issue that cost them their 2-1 lead at home.

While most of the reporters focused their questions on the screens far away from the basket set by the Warriors to pull out big men like Horford out of the paint, there was one that ask him something different. Horford was ask about what is going to be the plan when guarding Stephen Curry on Monday. Right below, is the answer.

What did Al Horford talks said about how to defend Stephen Curry in the NBA Finals?

"He is a very difficult player to defend, the hardest thing is to take away his 3 point shot, he is very good at getting to those spots, getting in that position. We have a big challenge in containing him, but I feel we will perform better on Monday." he said about what is the hardest part of guarding Stephen Curry.

Then, he added, "to have a chance against them, we have to move the ball and defend well. This is a group that responds well to adversity and bad moments." when asked about their 7-0 record after a loss in the NBA Playoffs.