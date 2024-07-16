Rich Paul, the agent for both LeBron James and his son Bronny, has spoken out about the strategy behind Bronny’s selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Before the NBA Draft, there was much speculation about which team would select Bronny James. Many assumed he would join the Los Angeles Lakers to make history alongside his father, LeBron James. According to Rich Paul, other teams were interested in drafting Bronny, but he made it clear that the young star’s future lay with the Lakers.

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Paul revealed the behind-the-scenes maneuvering on draft night. He mentioned that Bronny had multiple suitors but used strategic leverage to ensure he landed with the Lakers.

“They understand what was at stake in this case. There were several teams that were interested in Bronny but you do have the calls, and you talk about it, and they understand it. That’s just relationships throughout the league, you know the Australia thing, that is what it is.” said Paul, via Pat McAfee on the social media platform X.

Bronny James and his stats in the Summer League

Bronny’s initial foray into the Summer League has been challenging. After three games, including two in the California Classic, his stats have been underwhelming: shooting 6 of 26 from the field (23.1%), 0 of 12 from three-point range, with a total of 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first half of the 2024 California Classic at Chase Center. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite maintaining a positive outlook, Bronny has admitted to feeling the pressure. “I feel like I’m in a bit of a depression right now,” he confessed, reflecting on the high expectations he faces.

Lakers Summer League coach Dane Johnson remains optimistic about LeBron James’ son potential. “He’s going to have a long career,” Johnson said. “This is just the beginning. We need to keep building his confidence and remind him of his capabilities. There’s a long road ahead.”

His agent Rich Paul also came out to defend him after criticism of his poor performance: “He doesn’t get to be excluded from having to develop. Obviously he wants to make shots, and he will make shots, but again it’s about building great habits. I think the oppurtunity for Bronny to play at the league level will be on the defensive end and that’s something he’s really good at now. The other components of the game, he has to get better at and he will.”

Bronny James’ journey in the NBA is just beginning, and while the start may be rocky, both his agent and coach believe in his future success.