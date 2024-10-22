NBA News: Anthony Edwards doubles down on controversial Michael Jordan comments

Ahead of the start of the NBA regular season, Anthony Edwards continues to make headlines with his bold statements about his performance. This time, he talked about Michael Jordan.

Some of the greatest players in NBA history have left a lasting mark on the game, and Michael Jordan is at the top of that list. His relentless determination, game-changing impact, and extraordinary attributes have inspired countless players. However, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves views that legacy through a different lens.

Known for his fearless approach both on and off the court, Edwards never hesitates to speak his mind. He’s quickly become one of the NBA’s most intriguing figures, with fans and analysts alike keeping a close watch on his rising stardom.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Jamal Collier, Edwards made a bold comparison between himself and Jordan: “They’re going to hate me for this, I already know. But I would’ve been the guy to match up with MJ. That would’ve been me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards didn’t stop there, continuing to elaborate on the hypothetical matchup: “I would’ve been the one guarding him, and scoring right back on him.” Despite some labeling him as overly confident, it’s clear Edwards’ self-belief fuels his game, and the Timberwolves will look to that drive as they pursue their goals this season.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.

Advertisement

Edwards prepares for the season opener

The Timberwolves are gearing up for the match against the Lakers this Tuesday. With Edwards in a great condition, as he demonstrated in the preseason games, the duel in Los Angeles will be decisive for him and the route to the title.

Advertisement

see also Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards makes bold NFL promise if he wins an NBA title

In those games, Edwards was a standout, delivering impressive performances with 63 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in just 81 minutes of action. His leadership on the court, even during the preseason, has been pivotal, and it bodes well for the Timberwolves’ prospects in the upcoming NBA season.

Advertisement

Edwards’ ability to make an impact in all facets of the game has solidified his role as a key figure for Minnesota, fueling high expectations for the team’s success this year.