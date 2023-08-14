You know the NBA offseason has started when Damian Lillard is tangled up in trade rumors and someone posts videos of Ben Simmons looking in great shape and knocking down shots in workouts.

The Simmons’ cycle is all about hyping him up before the start of the season and then watch him struggle mightily and get hurt again. Wash, rinse, and repeat in every single offseason.

Nonetheless, even though no one else seems to be buying his stock right now, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson recently praised Simmons and believes he’s in for a big season.

Cam Johnson Raves About Ben Simmons

“He sounds good,” Johnson said. “He’s in a good place. He says it’s progressing and he’s excited for the season. Looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table this year. I expect him to be, if not full form, pretty close to it.”

“He’s very important to us,” Johnson said. “There’s things that he does on the court that not many players in the NBA can do. And he adds something that is very valuable to myself, Spencer [Dinwiddie], Mikal [Bridges] and being able to set us up and get us shots and play in flow like that.

The talent and physical traits are there, but at this point, we just have to see it to believe it. We can’t go through this every single year, and it’s about time he either breaks out, or he doesn’t.