For most of his youth career, Stephen Curry was overlooked. He was an afterthought, a guy that wasn't supposed to be as good as his old man, and didn't even have any major college offers. He attended Davidson and proved everybody wrong.

But even despite putting up one of the greatest seasons in basketball history, multiple teams still passed on him in the NBA Draft. Once again, he continued to put in the work and silence his doubters one by one.

Curry still had to prove his worth despite being a three-time champion, two-time MVP (the only unanimous ever) and the greatest shooter of all time. So, he delivered by winning a Finals MVP award last season.

NBA News: Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Messed Up The Game In A Good Way

So, it seems like people are finally giving Steph his flowers and compliments for being one of the best to ever do it. However, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal believes his impact hasn't always been positive:

“He messed up the game in a good way," Beal told JJ Redick on 'The Old Man & The Tree.' "I think he hurt the youth because the youth just loves threes and that’s all they thinking about doing is shooting threes."

"You can just see in the league how we value the three-point line now. It’s not just something that we just look at as a spacer," Beal continued. "We value it at all five positions. We need everybody to be able to shoot the three because that’s a threat — spacing the floor, being able to create some more drives for your guards... I think him and Klay and their whole team just changed the game in a good but bad way.”

Curry is one of the most influential athletes of all time. He forced defenses and offenses to change overnight, and that's a nearly-unprecedented impact. However, young guns should still try and learn the fundamentals before trying to emulate the greatest shooter ever.