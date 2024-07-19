Bronny James finally answered to all the critics delivering solid back-to-back performances with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League.

Bronny James was the target of many critics during his first four games with the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic and the Summer League. His constant struggles produced an enormous debate questioning if he was really worth a second-round pick.

Then, when all the pressure felt insurmountable, Bronny stayed calmed and, during a game against the Atlanta Hawks, the stats suddenly changed. 12 points in 24 minutes and a much needed improvement in the field goal percentage from 23% to 45%.

The rookie is in a unique situation for any NBA player. Whether he asked for it or not, the name of is father, LeBron James, will always be looming. The King was a key factor for the Lakers to draft him and to give Bronny an exceptional four-year, $7.9 million contract.

Bronny James answers to critics with Lakers

So, when Bronny James responded facing the Hawks, many critics thought it was just a one-hit wonder predicting the downfall will continue. In fact, LeBron’s son knew all that noise was part of the process.

“No change really. Just trying keep my confidence. Just going out there and playing my game. I feel like I know the right way to play. If I play like that every game, results like that will come.”

The resurgence of Bronny James

On Thursday night, Bronny James took center stage again in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The rookie had the best performance of his young career.

The Lakers got another win (93-89) and Bronny had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks in 25 minutes. By the way, the field goal percentage also stayed at a solid level (50%).

In the end, although there’s still a very long way to go in his career, Bronny James’ work ethic has been applauded. When the pressure rose, he answered back where it matters the most. On the court.