Ben Simmons hasn't been able to make his season debut as he continues to nurse an injury. Nonetheless, it seems like we may see him on the court sooner than expected.

The Brooklyn Nets took a chance and traded away James Harden for Ben Simmons, hoping his defense and playmaking would give them the boost they've craved for all season. Unfortunately, he has yet to play as he's nursing an injured back.

Simmons was reportedly expected to play already but he's suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery. Also, he claimed to be getting 'mentally prepared' to be back on the court after such a long layoff.

But now, after weeks of multiple rumors and speculation, and some claiming that he wouldn't be able to suit up this season, it seems like the Nets finally have a clear timetable for his potential debut.

Nets Expect Simmons To Play The Final Two Games Of The Regular Season

"The Nets are hopeful that Simmons can return to play in regular-season games prior to a postseason likely to begin in the play-in tournament in mid-April," reported ESPN. "The Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in their two final regular season games April 8 and 10, respectively, prior to the start of the play-in tournament."

Steve Nash Doesn't Expect Simmons To Be Dialed-In

Even so, coach Steve Nash knows it'll take a while before the Nets can actually make the most of Simmons' skill set. For now, he's just trying to get back on the court and not focused on the Xs and Os:

"I think he has a pretty good understanding," Nash told ESPN. "Now, has his focus been on learning what we're doing? No, it's been on getting better. We've had him around, we want him to learn, but there's a lot going on when you're desperately trying to fight to get on the court."

"I don't expect him to be totally dialed in on what we're doing because part of that is also feel, getting out there with your teammates, seeing how it fits," the coach added. "I think he'll be a perfect fit for our guys. But some of that stuff is also getting out there and doing it, learning on the fly, rather than reading it off the notes."

Simmons is one of the most versatile defenders in the league and one of the few players who can guard one through five, which is why the Nets would go back to being the team to beat in the East if he's able to suit up in time for the playoffs.