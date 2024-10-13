NBA News: Bulls coach Donovan delivers strong message to star Zach LaVine after Grizzlies game

After Zach LaVine's performance on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bull head coach Billy Donovan reassured the star's role in the team.

Speculation has swirled around Zach LaVine’s future with the Chicago Bulls in recent months, especially after the star guard’s season-ending injury last year. However, following Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, head coach Billy Donovan offered some encouraging words to LaVine.

Speaking to Sam Smith for the team’s official website, Donovan praised LaVine’s performance: “Zach was really decisive. He took his shots when they were there. What was encouraging on the threes, there was no hesitation; he just went up and shot it. He got off to a great start, shot unbelievable from three. He can get on a run. He can go 0-for-4 and then come back and make 6-for-6, so I never worry (if he’s missing).”

Despite ongoing trade rumors, Donovan reaffirmed LaVine’s importance to the team. “I thought he was really decisive, and when he had daylight and a crack he shot it. We need him to do that,” he said. “When he’s got a head of steam, his athletic ability and his ability to shoot the ball and put it on the floor, he’s really hard to guard. He is one of the better open floor players in transition,” he ended.

LaVine’s performance against the Grizzlies was impressive by any standard. In just 22 minutes on the court, he tallied 28 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, and was a perfect 6-for-6 from three-point range. His stats could have been even better, but he was rested during the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots in the first half of a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the United Center on October 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Despite the good performance, LaVine’s future with the Bulls is yet to be seen. He’s currently in the third of the five-year, $215 million contract extension he signed in 2022, owning 30% of the team’s salary cap. Zach’s currently on the trade market, but him moving to any NBA team at this point in the season seems unlikely due to the size of his contract.

Donovan praises 2023 rookie after performance

Beyond LaVine, rookie Julian Phillips also turned heads with his strong showing. The 20-year-old forward, who was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2023, stepped up with a stellar shooting display, finishing with 21 points, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, primarily from the left corner.

Donovan had high praise for the young forward after Saturday’s game. “Julian, he’s been really good. He had some good drives and didn’t have to go up in traffic, but he’s played really, really well,” said Donovan to Sam Smith. “He’s a good cutter, very active on the glass and he’s shot the ball well. I don’t think that was a fluke tonight. I feel very comfortable with him shooting the basketball,” he said.