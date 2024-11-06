NBA News: Celtics legend defends Steve Kerr about Jayson Tatum's Olympic playing time

Despite having immense talent at his disposal with Team USA, head coach Steve Kerr chose to limit NBA star Jayson Tatum's minutes. Now, a Boston Celtics legend has stepped forward to defend Kerr's decision.

Sometimes, decisions don’t come easily for head coaches like Steve Kerr. With an abundance of talent on Team USA, Kerr faced the tough call of benching some of the NBA’s biggest stars during Paris 2024. One of those players was Jayson Tatum, who saw limited minutes on the court. Despite some criticism, Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell defended the Warriors coach’s choices in the Olympics.

Since 2008, Team USA has consistently taken home the gold medal, with only a brief setback in 2004 when Argentina triumphed in Athens. For Kerr, the stakes were clear: anything less than first place wasn’t an option. With that mindset, he focused on assembling and playing the optimal lineup to achieve a goal that is practically mandatory in American basketball.

Tatum’s limited role in Paris raised questions, but Maxwell, a two-time Celtics champion, stood by Kerr’s approach: “Steve Kerr’s job is to win an Olympic gold medal, not make friends, and he did his job. Jayson Tatum wasn’t playing well, and I don’t think [Kerr] deserved all that criticism.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Tatum wasn’t at his peak, he’s known as a difference-maker for the Celtics. Kerr’s decision to bench him for extended stretches drew scrutiny, but the coach prioritized performance and kept Tatum sidelined when it mattered most in the Olympics.

Advertisement

Head coach Steve Kerr of Team United States reacts during a Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

Advertisement

Players that spend more minutes in the Olympics

In Paris 2024, there were 12 players available for Kerr. 7 out of 12 played the six games in the Olympics, in which LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were irremovable, as they were having an excellent form. With more than 100 minutes played, James, Curry, and Durant made the difference to win the Olympics gold medal.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Jayson Tatum gets real on facing Stephen Curry in upcoming Celtics-Warriors showdown

However, Tatum was one of the remaining players that only play 4 out 6 games to win the medal. He was the 11th player with more minutes on the floor for Team USA, with only 71, and compare to Durant for example, the difference is 63 minutes played in the Olympics.

Tatum’s stats in the Olympics

Although the minutes he played weren’t significant, his stats didn’t help Kerr to make the decision to place him in the other games. With only 21 points in average, 8 out of 21 field goals converted, and 0 three pointers, the decision-making for Kerr couldn’t be questioned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even the bad numbers, Tatum did have a great free throw percentage, as he made 4 out of 5 attempts, equivalent to 83.3%. Also, he captured 21 rebounds in average, as he placed himself as the third player in that topic.

Despite the numbers and the minutes played by NBA star Tatum, Team USA accomplished the goal that was sent for to Paris 2024. They obtained the Olympic gold medal, and it became the fifth time in a row.