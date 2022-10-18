The Golden State Warriors start the 2022-23 NBA Season as the current champions. To repeat it, for some people seems very difficult, however, Charles Barkley knows how they could do it again.

When the Golden State Warriors receive their 2022 NBA Championship Ring in front of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, every Dubs' fan will probably think if the Warriors could win it again. However, that answer will be revealed when the time comes.

Until then, the Warriors have a pretty good roster to at least make it to the NBA Playoffs. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green healthy for most part of the regular season, the Dubs are the team to beat in the Western Conference. At least for the beginning of the season, the Warriors will have good bench players who could come in and keep up with the starters' rhythm.

Those players are the young core of this Warriors. For example, James Wiseman, who is coming off an injury, as well as Jordan Poole, the 'Third Splash Brother', and the experienced Andre Iguodala. That's why the eleven-time former All-Star and analyst Charles Barkley made a huge statement about the Warriors future involving some of these players.

NBA News: Charles Barkley makes bold statement about Golden State Warriors' future

When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, it was cleared that the analysts weren't even close on how good the Dubs were going to be last season. However, Charles Barkley made a bold statement about how the Warrios could get a dynasty made not only in the upcoming season, but in the future to come.

"I’m the biggest (Jonathan) Kuminga fan in the world. I don’t know about (James) Wiseman, because I’ve never seen him play. But, if Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman play well, the Golden State Warriors could actually win the next 3 or 4 championships." the 1993 MVP award winner, said.

Also, Barkley mentioned the relevance that Moses Moody and Jordan Poole had last season to win the seventh NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors. As well as the huge relevance they will have to win in the upcoming seasons.