Not Nikola Jokic: Victor Wembanyama names the best player in the NBA

The debate over who is the best player in the NBA has always relied on multiple criteria, ranging from individual production to two way impact and consistency at the highest level. Few players currently meet those standards as clearly as San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, whose unique skill set continues to redefine expectations for a modern big man. Ahead of his return, Wembanyama shared his view on the league’s hierarchy and made headlines by leaving Nikola Jokic out of the top spot.

Before the upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama spoke with ESPN about his recovery and broader topics surrounding the NBA landscape. As the Spurs prepared to face reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the French phenom took the opportunity to praise his opponent while drawing a clear line in the ongoing best player discussion.

“Jokic is the best offensive player, but I don’t think he’s the best player,” Wembanyama said when asked to name the NBA’s top talent. He narrowed the conversation to two names, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, emphasizing their complete impact on both ends of the floor and signaling his belief that dominance extends beyond scoring efficiency alone.

Wembanyama went a step further by projecting confidence in his own future standing. “When I come back to the court, it will be me,” he added, reinforcing the self belief that has defined his rookie season. The 7 foot 5 center was set to return after missing 12 games with a left calf strain, an absence that temporarily slowed his momentum but did little to quiet the conversation around his ceiling.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama’s numbers this season

Prior to the injury, Wembanyama was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. His production placed him firmly in early season MVP discussions, and he has consistently stated that he expects to elevate his play even further once fully healthy.

The controversial comment

Leaving Jokic out of the best player conversation was the most polarizing aspect of Wembanyama’s remarks. The Denver Nuggets superstar has long been praised for his intelligence, efficiency, and ability to control games, making his exclusion surprising to many around the league.

Jokic currently owns the best defensive rating on the Nuggets at 111.4, a detail often overlooked due to his offensive brilliance. Still, Wembanyama pointed to defense as a deciding factor, suggesting that overall dominance requires elite impact on both sides of the ball.

In contrast, Gilgeous-Alexander has anchored one of the league’s strongest defensive units with the Thunder, while Giannis Antetokounmpo remains widely regarded as one of the NBA’s premier two way forces and a former Defensive Player of the Year. Whether fans agree or not, Wembanyama’s comments reinforced a growing reality: his voice already carries weight in defining the NBA’s present and future.

