Ben Roethlisberger clarifies his ‘clean house’ comments involving Mike Tomlin

Like many former NFL players, Ben Roethlisberger has his own podcast, where he recently suggested it was time for the Steelers to “clean house” in reference to coach Mike Tomlin. However, he recently had to offer further explanation, clarifying that the comment was more of a personal opinion regarding Tomlin’s autonomy.

Brooke Pryor shared Roethlisberger’s response on X to a question about what he meant by “clean house” and a possible departure of Mike Tomlin from Pittsburgh: “that’s just saying that I think Coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move on. Not they should. It’s up to him and he’s earned that,” the former quarterback stated.

This was the original comment Roethlisberger made on his podcast earlier in December: “It’s being talked about around here a lot. Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his podcast. “Maybe it’s ‘clean house’ time. Maybe it is. … And I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best, whether that’s in the pros (or not).”

Developing story…