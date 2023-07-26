The Golden State Warriors have already made one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason, swapping Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. It’s safe to say that no one saw that one coming.

But as shocking and impactful as that move was, that might not be the only blockbuster deal new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. does before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

According to Bleacher Report’s NBA staff, Steve Kerr and company could look to bolster their roster even more by flipping Paul for Los Angeles Clippers two-way star Paul George.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade For Paul George

(Transcript via Bleacher Report)

“Golden State Warriors acquire Paul George from the L.A. Clippers for Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and top-10 protected first-round picks in 2026 and 2028.

(…) Assuming George would be more than a rental, the Dubs can easily justify giving up two of their only remaining young pieces and picks along with Paul.

Though CP3 should curb the turnover issues that have plagued Golden State, it’s up for debate whether he makes sense in the closing lineup. No such uncertainty would exist with George, who’d slot in next to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in what would easily be the league’s most dangerous five-man unit.

Of course, the Clippers’ willingness to consider such a deal would depend on their own intel and feelings on George’s next contract. If they’re not keen on spending big to keep him, it would make sense to flip him for the cap relief Paul’s non-guaranteed 2024-25 salary brings, plus all the other assets Golden State is shoving across the table.”

Trading for George will always come with health risks, and they would hate to give up even more young players. Then again, he’s still one of the best two-way players on Earth, and he’d give them a huge boost for their title aspirations.