NBA News: Clippers star James Harden backs Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook amid criticism

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden stepped up to defend NBA guard Russell Westbrook after his team’s victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Clippers earned their first win of the NBA regular season by defeating the Denver Nuggets 109-104 in a hard-fought game. Leading his team to victory, James Harden addressed critics of former teammate Russell Westbrook’s performance, showing support for the Nuggets guard.

Harden orchestrated a stellar game for the Clippers, recording 23 points, 16 assists, and six rebounds. Although he ended third in points behind Ivica Zubac with 24 and Norman Powell’s impressive 37-point night, Harden was key to the win.

On the other side, Westbrook is still working to settle into his new team, and Harden came to his defense post-game. “We’re both inner-city L.A. kids,” Harden told The Athletic’s Law Murray after the game.

“When it’s all said and done, we’ll be in the Hall of Fame,” he continued. “That’s a story right there. I’m happy he’s happy and he’s playing well. He’s doing his thing here in Denver. So it’s always happiness when we see each other.”

Russell Westbrook #0 and James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers stand during free throws in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Harden achieves rare feat not seen in 40 seasons

In the Clippers’ strong win over the Nuggets, Harden showed his prowess both as a playmaker, dishing out 16 assists, and as a scorer, managing 23 points on just 11 shots—a feat not seen in four decades.

According to Stat Mamba, Harden became the first Clippers’ player in 40 seasons to post 23 points, 16 assists, and six rebounds in a single game.

Hall of Fame stats: Harden and Westbrook

Harden’s comments about both he and Westbrook making the NBA Hall of Fame are backed up by impressive stats across their careers.

Harden’s resume boasts an MVP award, three scoring titles, two assists titles, seven All-NBA selections, and 10 All-Star appearances. Westbrook’s achievements include an MVP, two scoring titles, three assists titles, nine All-NBA selections, and nine All-Star Game nods.

