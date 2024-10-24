NBA News: James Harden makes honest admission after Clippers' defeat to Suns

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, tasked with leading the team in Kawhi Leonard's absence, made a candid admission about the loss to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA season opener.

James Harden, star of the Los Angeles Clippers, has acknowledged that his performance was not up to par during the loss to the Phoenix Suns. Harden emphasized that he must help the Clippers secure wins, especially in the absence of Kawhi Leonard at the start of the NBA season.

Harden had a mixed performance in the game, scoring 29 points but committing 8 turnovers. His performance in key moments was crucial, as he missed a decisive free throw in overtime and committed a turnover on the final possession.

Harden expressed disappointment over the loss and acknowledged the need to elevate his game. “I’ve got to play way better, you know what I mean,” Harden stressed. “I think it was just having that week off, getting adjusted to the pace of the game—all of the above. But, you know, shooting the ball well is something that I can control. Taking better shots, which for the most part, I think, you know, my shots are good.”

“Just turning the ball over, you know what I mean. Just getting a quality shot possession by possession gives our defense an opportunity to get back in transition and get our half-court defense set. So, my play has to be a lot better,” Harden added.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers dribbles away from Monte Morris #23 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half in the season home opening game at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harden’s importance to the Clippers

James Harden is a key figure for the Clippers. His presence on the court provides leadership, scoring, and creativity. With Kawhi Leonard out, Harden carries the responsibility of leading the team to victory.

“I’m so disappointed that we didn’t get the win,” Harden said. “That’s one of the most frustrating things for me tonight. The history in Inglewood. The Intuit Dome. The fans came out, they showed up, and we got the short end of the stick.”

Harden’s goal is to contribute significantly to the Clippers’ success. The team hopes Harden can improve his game and help them achieve their goals. His performance will be crucial to the franchise’s success this NBA season.