NBA News: Clippers' teammate of James Harden speaks out on his absence after second straight loss

Some say that with every setback, there’s an opportunity for something good. However, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ loss to the Houston Rockets in the NBA regular season marked the team’s second straight defeat, with the latest injury update on James Harden adding to their woes. It was a tough matchup for head coach Tyronn Lue, especially considering the team had been on a strong winning streak with Harden in the lineup.

In Leonard’s absence and the continued absence of Harden, it’s been Norman Powell who has stepped up. The shooting guard has been in excellent form, carrying much of the offensive load in recent games. Powell’s scoring ability has been crucial as the Clippers adjust to life without their star players.

However, Powell acknowledged the challenge of playing without Harden, who missed his first regular-season game for the Clippers. “We need him. His presence on the floor is huge. He’s also a great leader off the court. We’re hoping to get him back soon,” Powell said.

Harden’s value to the Clippers goes beyond his stats—points, assists, and rebounds. His leadership is key to the team’s success, and while Powell, Ivica Zubac, and Kris Dunn have all stepped up in his absence, the Clippers will need Harden’s veteran presence to navigate the tough stretch ahead.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts after drawing a foul on a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harden’s impact on the Clippers

James Harden’s absence, due to his recovery from injury, has left a noticeable gap in the Clippers’ lineup. While the team misses his contributions, Harden’s individual stats continue to speak volumes. At 35 years old, he remains a significant force in the NBA, having already set multiple records and chasing even more as he continues to perform at a high level.

Clippers key player has appeared in 24 games this season, all as a starter, averaging 33.9 minutes per game. Over that span, he has scored 519 points, with 148 field goals made on 341 attempts, 68 three-pointers out of 201 tries, and 155 free throws on 173 attempts.

But his impact goes beyond scoring. Harden has also racked up 205 assists, demonstrating his playmaking ability. On the defensive side, he’s grabbed 162 rebounds—14 offensive and 148 defensive—while contributing 38 steals, 16 blocks, and 105 turnovers. His all-around performance has been crucial to the Clippers’ success during the regular season.

Rising stars in Harden’s absence

With Harden sidelined, other players have stepped up in his absence. Bones Hyland, for instance, made a strong impact in the game against the Rockets, scoring 22 points in 28 minutes of play. In addition, he contributed 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 4 turnovers.

Another player who has taken advantage of increased minutes is Jordan Miller. In his 32 minutes of play, Miller dished out 6 assists, helping to keep the offense flowing in Harden’s absence.