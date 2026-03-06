Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants sign key player amid Travis Kelce’s rumors for 2026

The New York Giants made an important move before the start of free agency amid Travis Kelce's buzz.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants are entering the 2026 season with renewed optimism after the arrival of John Harbaugh as head coach. Following several disappointing years, they’re hoping that Harbaugh’s leadership can quickly change the culture and bring the franchise back into contention.

Offensively, much of the excitement centers around quarterback Jaxson Dart, who showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign. The Giants have also built an intriguing group of playmakers around him, including running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

There is also significant anticipation surrounding the upcoming NFL Draft, where the Giants hold a top pick. After years of rebuilding, the front office is expected to make a major move to add another elite talent to the roster. If that big splash materializes, the Giants could realistically begin to position themselves as future Super Bowl contenders once again.

Who did the Giants just sign?

The New York Giants just signed Gunner Olszewski. While much of the attention has been on bigger storylines surrounding the team, the Giants are also working on smaller roster decisions that could help strengthen depth, particularly on special teams and in the receiving group.

The information was confirmed by Adam Schefter. “Before becoming a free agent next week, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski reached agreement today on a one-year deal to return to the New York Giants, per source.”

Now, the next step for the Giants is free agency trying to contend in the NFC East with the Eagles, Commanders and Cowboys, and then find a generational player in the draft at Pittsburgh.

NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce could leave Chiefs to join NY Giants in 2026

NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce could leave Chiefs to join NY Giants in 2026

Travis Kelce’s rumors

A rumor from Craig Carton opened the possibility of Travis Kelce going to the New York Giants, but in the face of a far-fetched theory, the Chiefs made a final decision about the legendary player.

