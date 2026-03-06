NY Rangers reportedly find dark horse to trade Vincent Trocheck as Carolina and Detroit make final push

With only hours to go before the trade deadline in the 2025-26 NHL season, Vincent Trocheck’s future remains up in the air. The New York Rangers are leaving no stone unturned, exploring every option to avoid sending their star to a direct rival like the Carolina Hurricanes or an Original Six opponent in the Detroit Red Wings. However, the other option may not be encouraging, either.

Every option is still on the table. Although he is the hottest name in the rumor mill, the Rangers could prolong Trocheck’s stay with Mike Sullivan and company, shrugging off every potential suitor.

It seems there are only two requirements for teams pursuing Trocheck: they must be in the playoff bubble and located on the East Coast. If those conditions are met, they get the green light to knock on the Blueshirts’ door. Thus, the Hurricanes and Red Wings are strong candidates, along with their deep prospects pool and draft assets.

Dark horse for Trocheck

While reports indicated the Montreal Canadiens could help the Rangers avoid trading Trocheck to a longtime rival, another Atlantic Division counterpart has emerged as a potential landing spot. The Boston Bruins may have always been the dark horse in the race for the 32-year-old center.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Carolina and Detroit remain the main teams I’m watching. Insider Pierre LeBrun mentioned Boston as a dark horse last night,” as reported by Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Trocheck’s deal

The Rangers made it clear they could opt to keep Trocheck after the deadline. The fact a trade has yet to be announced might indicate they were serious. Trocheck is signed through the 2028-29 NHL season, so the Rangers are in no hurry to trade him if their asking price isn’t met. However, the market for Trocheck may never be as hot as it is on the eve of the trade deadline on March 6, 3:00 PM ET.

Many reports suggest New York could hang on to Trocheck for the remainder of the season and shop him again in the offseason, when his 12-team no-trade list becomes a 10-team list.

Virtually impossible scenario

For those wondering if Trocheck could end up completing his term with the Rangers, that is highly unlikely. With New York headed for a retool and Trocheck entering the twilight of his career, their timelines couldn’t be farther apart.

It is best for both sides to nip the problem in the bud rather than wait for a miracle as the forward grows frustrated. Currently, the relationship between the player and the team is positive, so the timing may be ideal for them to part ways.