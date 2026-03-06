Raiders release Geno Smith: QB depth chart updated in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new starting quarterback with Geno Smith set to be released. Take a look at the team’s updated depth chart at quarterback with the veteran signal-caller set to leave the roster.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders plan to release Geno Smith at the start of the league’s new year. The move would leave the team searching for a new starting quarterback, potentially creating room for Fernando Mendoza.

Without Smith and while the team waits to see if a move for Mendoza materializes, the Raiders’ current quarterback depth chart lists Kenny Pickett as QB1 and Aidan O’Connell as QB2. However, the AFC West club could still target another signal-caller with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The arrival of Fernando Mendoza looks imminent

By cutting Geno Smith, the Raiders move on from their starting quarterback. While Kenny Pickett is a decent signal-caller, Las Vegas does not intend to let a generational talent slip through its hands.

As the Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, they are in the best position to select a top-tier quarterback. And who would that be? Well, few can argue that Fernando Mendoza is not the best prospect at the position this year.

If everything goes as expected, the Raiders will take Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. After several years of struggles, Las Vegas could finally secure the franchise quarterback fans have long been waiting for.

The Raiders made a big mistake with Geno Smith

During the 2025 offseason, the Raiders decided to give Geno Smith a lucrative two-year, $75 million contract. They also sent a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire him.

Due to his contract, Smith is still owed $18.5 million by the Raiders. Nevertheless, this decision appears to be aimed at creating room on the roster for Fernando Mendoza.