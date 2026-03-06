Shedeur Sanders’ key weapon praises new Browns HC Todd Monken while sending subtle shot to Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are on a new phase with Todd Monken as the head coach. A Shedeur Sanders teammate spoke about it and gave quite a bit of a criticism towards former coach Kevin Stefanski.

Appearing on the Downs 2 Business podcast, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins spoke on the difference between both coaches. “It’s not what I thought it would have been, I say that in a good way… I thought he was going to be like, more so like — because my past coach [Kevin Stefanski], he was like really even-keeled, like super quiet. I thought I was going to get that from Coach Monken, but it wasn’t that. Like, he was like a real player’s coach. Like, you know, like, ‘Give me a hug,’ like all that.”

Then, Judkins then said, “…So he was just super communicative of what he wanted from the team, what his goal is, what his objective is, what he wants to come in and do… He has a vision. And I think that’s what’s important as a head coach, and especially being vocal about it, too. I think that’s what matters.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stefanski has his own culture-setting period in Atlanta

While Stefanski is catching strays, the fact is he needs to be focusing on galvanizing his new players on the Falcons. The team needs to settle on its quarterback situation. The Browns also have Shedeur Sanders in uncertainty, but the Falcons are facing the a similar situation with Michael Penix Jr.

Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media.

Advertisement

Now, Stefanski has quite a lot of talent to work with besides the QB. The Browns are not as stacked. Overall, the coach should be ecstatic of having that much talent to his disposal, something he didn’t have much on the Browns.

Advertisement

see also Texans make offensive line move with Shedeur Sanders’ Browns on same day of trading for David Montgomery

Judkins himself needs to work on bouncing back

While Judkins is out there appearing on podcasts, his main goal is to go back to top form. In 14 games during his rookie year, Judkins racked up 256 touches and 998 scrimmage yards. He was balling out before suffering a gruesome leg injury.

Advertisement