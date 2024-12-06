NBA News: James Harden's teammate reveals why the Clippers are better without Kawhi, Paul George

With a 14-10 record, the Los Angeles Clippers currently sit in sixth place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. They’ve delivered solid performances across the board, consistently competing well even against teams with superior individual talent. While James Harden’s impact has been crucial, the contributions of several teammates have also been key, helping to fill the void left by the absences of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

After five seasons with the Clippers, Paul George decided to leave this summer, joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, remained with the team but has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut due to a right knee injury that has plagued him for several months.

In light of these changes, Norman Powell recently opened up about how the Clippers have managed to stay competitive despite the absence of two key stars. “I think the way we’re playing with the group of guys that we have – and it’s not to knock or say anything – is more team-oriented and less star-dominant,” the 31-year-old shooting guard told HoopsHype in a recent interview.

“We had four superstars and Hall of Fame candidates, and everybody was used to playing a certain way. It’s hard to get four superstars on a team to mesh,” Powell continued, reflecting on the challenges of last season. “You’ve seen success stories and teams like that, like Golden State, but when you’re coming and trying to build a team quickly, some things don’t work out as well.”

When asked about the Clippers’ performance through the first 24 games of the season, Powell responded, “I think this year we have guys who are really team-oriented and team-focused on both sides of the ball who are willing to learn, grow, and have the mentality of doing whatever it takes to win.” He also highlighted the positive shift in the team’s atmosphere, saying, “Everybody’s coachable and focused on the task at hand. There are no egos. I think the atmosphere has been a lot of fun. We’re playing pure basketball.”

Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers reacts to his three pointer during a 110-98 Clippers win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Intuit Dome

The Clippers find their rhythm

The Los Angeles Clippers faced a challenging start to the 2024-25 season, struggling with inconsistency and an inability to maintain their level of play. However, as the season has progressed, the team has found its groove and significantly improved its performance.

Over their last 18 games, the Clippers have won 12, including impressive victories over strong contenders like the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. This solid stretch of play has placed them in a favorable position in the Western Conference, fueling hopes of a deep playoff run.

The year of Norman Powell

One of the main reasons behind the Clippers’ resurgence is the standout play of Norman Powell. The 31-year-old shooting guard has been a model of consistency, averaging an impressive 23.9 points per game—ranking 23rd in the league—surpassing even James Harden, who is currently averaging 21.6.

“I think the work that I put in is finally showing. I’m able to go out there and be who I am on a nightly basis without having to look over my shoulder, and I have the full support of the coaching staff and my teammates,” Powell explained, reflecting on his strong performances this season. “When I look back at my career, I’ve had pockets and moments where people have seen this production and play, but I haven’t been able to sustain it based on the role I was put in. I think that’s the biggest difference.”