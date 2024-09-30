NBA News: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic reveals his excitement over Klay Thompson signing

The Dallas Mavericks have their sights set on a second NBA title after making their first Finals appearance in 13 years, a feat they last achieved when Dirk Nowitzki led them to their only championship. This offseason, the Mavs made a bold move, signing Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, and Luka Doncic couldn’t be more thrilled about the addition.

After 13 years with the Warriors, where he played alongside Stephen Curry, Thompson is embarking on a new chapter with Dallas. During the team’s media day, Doncic expressed his eagerness to team up with the four-time champion.

“Unbelievable,” Doncic said when asked about Thompson’s arrival. “He’s a four-time champion, he’s an amazing player, so I was very excited that he signed with us. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doncic also emphasized the offensive firepower Thompson brings to the Mavericks. “You basically can’t help off him. When me and [Kyrie] have the ball, you basically can’t help from Klay because if you leave him wide open, he’s going to make it. So, I think the spacing is going to be crucial for us.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Advertisement

Steve Kerr opens up on Thompson’s exit

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently discussed Klay Thompson’s departure in an interview with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show.” Kerr revealed that there were signs Thompson was ready to move on.

Advertisement

see also Former Warriors coach strongly defends Klay Thompson"s decision to leave Stephen Curry

“Yeah, there were signs,” Kerr said. “Obviously, none of us knew what would happen; we all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life—it felt like the right thing. But you never really know what the right thing is for someone else; only that person knows. And by the end of the year, I think Klay knew, for his own sake, that he wanted to leave.”

Advertisement

Kerr expressed his support for Thompson’s decision, saying, “I’m happy for him. I think this will be a great move. He’s going to play for a great team with two high-level creators in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, which should give him a lot of open looks. Sometimes a career change, especially late in your career, can really refresh and recharge you.”