NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by signing Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. With Thompson on board, the Mavs are hoping to add that missing piece to push them over the top after coming up short in the Finals against the Boston Celtics last year.

As the new season approaches, Thompson is already settling into life in Dallas. In an interview with Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoop Journal, he shared his excitement about this next phase of his career and the Mavericks’ championship potential.

“I’m excited; it’s a whole new chapter of my career that has the potential to be really special,” Thompson said. “The team was so close last year—three wins away from a championship—so I know we have the ingredients for success.”

“We just have to stay together and build week by week,” he continued. “I know we can do something special, and that’s why I’m here early, just to get a feel for the city and the lay of the land. And I’m having fun while doing it.”

Former Warriors coach defends Thompson’s move

Mark Jackson, the coach who drafted Thompson back in 2011, weighed in on Klay’s decision to leave Golden State for Dallas. “I think in an ideal world, Klay Thompson finishes his career with the Golden State Warriors. But you know how this business is,” Jackson said on Sway’s Universe.

“The loyalty only works one way, and that’s not a knock on the Warriors—that’s just the way the sports world is,” he continued. “Everybody doesn’t get to sign a deal at the end like Derek Jeter. Truth be told, you look back, and they probably should have let him go as great as he was.”

Kyrie Irving’s key role in Thompson’s signing

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Dubs Talk,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd discussed the recruitment process and highlighted the critical role Kyrie Irving played in convincing Thompson to join the Mavs.

“When it comes to recruitment, a lot of people were part of the process,” Kidd said on Dubs Talk. “But one of the biggest factors was Kai [Irving]. Kai was able to connect with Klay, player to player, and share his experience of what it’s been like in Dallas over the past two years. He gave Klay an honest assessment of what he thinks could happen with him on board.”

