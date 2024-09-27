Trending topics:
NBA News: Mavs owner makes something clear on Klay Thompson’s departure from Warriors

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban set the record straight about Klay Thompson’s highly anticipated move from the Golden State Warriors to the Mavs.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals

By Gianni Taina

Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks was one of the biggest offseason headlines. While some question whether the 34-year-old shooting guard is still at his peak, Mavs owner Mark Cuban stands firmly behind the acquisition, calling it the right decision for the franchise.

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas after 13 seasons in Golden State, where he won four championships alongside Stephen Curry, solidifying his place as one of the team’s greatest players.

In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” Cuban discussed Thompson’s arrival and what it means for the Mavericks. “Steph’s not going anywhere, right? LeBron’s moved around just for different reasons, but when you’re the number two guy and it’s not going the way you want, then, yeah, the door is open,” Cuban said.

He added, “But it takes somebody who’s special, someone who has confidence, ambition, and something to prove. Klay’s got a lot to prove, and that’s exactly the kind of player you want on your team. Those are the guys who will work harder than ever to show people they’re still at the top of their game.”

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his three-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cuban also acknowledged that Thompson was ready for a fresh start after a tough season. “I think Klay was ready for a move. All the grief he got last year, especially with how it ended. The timing was right. Kudos to Klay for being willing to make the move.”

NBA News: Klay Thompson gets real about Dallas Mavericks potential ahead of new season

Kyrie Irving’s key role in recruiting Thompson

In an interview on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Dubs Talk,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd opened up about the behind-the-scenes efforts to bring Thompson to Dallas, crediting Kyrie Irving as a major factor in the deal.

NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals details about Klay Thompson’s departure from Golden State Warriors

When it comes to recruitment, a lot of people were involved,” Kidd said. “But one of the biggest influences was Kai [Irving]. Kai connected with Klay, player to player, and shared what his experience has been like in Dallas over the past two years. He gave Klay an honest assessment of what the team could achieve with him on board.”

With Thompson joining a star-studded Mavericks roster, hopes are high in Dallas that he will be a crucial piece in their quest for another championship.

Gianni Taina

