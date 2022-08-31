New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham got brutally honest on LeBron James and getting the chance to work with him.

LeBron James' track record with his NBA coaches isn't the best. His first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers wasn't shy of controversies, then we had all the Erik Spoelstra, David Blatt, Tyronn Lue situation. Notably, that didn't change a lot with Frank Vogel, either.

So, as much as any coach would love to lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the top, especially after such a flawed season, chances are that some wouldn't exactly be thrilled about having to coach LeBron.

Fortunately, that's not the case with Darvin Ham. Ham is embracing his first shot at a coaching gig with open arms and is ecstatic about getting to coach one of the greatest players of all time.

NBA News: Darvin Ham Calls LeBron James A Once-In-A-Lifetime Player

“It’s huge, man. It’s huge," Ham said, per ClutchPoints. "LeBron is once-in-a-lifetime player. You only get so many players. Not even so many. You have Bill Russell, you have Wilt Chamberlain, you have Dr. J, you have Moses Malone, you had Larry Bird, Magic, you had Jordan, you had Allen Iverson, Shaq, Kobe, and now it’s LeBron’s time.”

“It’s once-in-a-lifetime type player that’s gonna be mentioned with the greats and mentioned as the greatest. The things that he was facing coming out of high school and things he had to endure and conquer. He’s passed all tests with flying colors," the coach added.

All jokes aside, every basketball fan would love to have LeBron on his team, regardless of if he's not that easy to coach. He's an undisputed top-5 player of all time and a proven winner at every level.

After one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, Ham has plenty of work to do to turn the Lakers around. But at least it is clear that he's got James' confidence and can lean on him to try and get the job done.